Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

* Chemtrade provides update regarding regulatory approvals related to its offer for Canexus Corporation

* Canadian competition bureau has issued supplementary information request ( "sir")

* Chemtrade -"sir" is with respect to previously announced offer by a unit of co to acquire all of issued, outstanding shares of Canexus Corp