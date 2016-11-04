FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Humana sees Q3 EPS $2.98
#Market News
November 4, 2016 / 10:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Humana sees Q3 EPS $2.98

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Humana Inc

* Consolidated revenues (including investment income) for 3q 2016 were $13.69 billion, an increase of $331 million, or 2 percent

* 3Q 2016 consolidated benefit ratio of 81.5 percent decreased by 240 basis points from 83.9 percent for 3q 2015

* Humana inc says individual medicare advantage membership was 2,831,700 as of september 30, 2016, an increase of 94,600

* Humana inc says group medicare advantage membership was 353,900 as of september 30, 2016, a decrease of 127,400, or 26 percent

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $9.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Humana inc says individual commercial and group segment performance in line with management's expectations in the quarter

* Humana inc - expects fy17 net growth in individual medicare advantage membership to approximate that for fy16

* Humana-Consolidated benefit decreased in quarter due to lower y-o-y utilization for medicare advantage business, favorable comparisons for prior period development

* Qtrly adjusted eps of $3.18

* Humana reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share about $9.50

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share about $8.68

* Q3 earnings per share $2.98

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
