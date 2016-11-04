FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Aes Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.26
#Market News
November 4, 2016 / 10:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Aes Corp reports Q3 earnings per share $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Aes Corp -

* Aes reports strong year-to-date cash flow and reaffirms full-year 2016 guidance

* Aes Corp says completed 552 MW of projects under construction in October 2016, bringing year-to-date completion to 2,966 MW

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.99, revenue view $14.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $0.95 to $1.05

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.26

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
