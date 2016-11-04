FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson Q3 adjusted EPS $1.04
#Market News
November 4, 2016 / 10:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson Q3 adjusted EPS $1.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Willis Towers Watson Plc

* For fy, expects revenue growth of around 6% and constant currency revenue growth between 9% and 10%,

* Willis towers watson reports third quarter earnings

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.04

* Q3 loss per share $0.23

* Q3 revenue $1.78 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $7.60 to $7.80

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.30 to $2.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
