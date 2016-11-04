BRIEF-TESCO corporation reports third quarter 2016 results

Nov 4 (Reuters) - TESCO Corp

* TESCO corporation reports third quarter 2016 results

* TESCO says at Sept 30, 2016, top drive backlog was nine units, with total potential value of $7.8 million, compared to nine units at June 30, 2016, with potential value of $8.5 million

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.37 excluding items

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.48

* Q3 revenue $30.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $29.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: