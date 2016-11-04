FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Univar reports 2016 third quarter financial results
November 4, 2016 / 10:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Univar reports 2016 third quarter financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Univar Inc

* Univar reports 2016 third quarter financial results

* Says expects Q4 adjusted EBITDA to be between $127 and $132 million

* Says company's full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook is narrowed from a range of $550 to $565 million to a range of $555 to $560 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.46

* Q3 sales $2.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.07 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.17 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

