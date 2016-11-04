BRIEF-Dentsply Sirona Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.39

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Dentsply Sirona Inc :

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dentsply Sirona Inc - announced 5 million share increase in repurchase authorization

* Dentsply Sirona reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.66

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.39

* Q3 sales $954.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $967.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.75 to $2.80 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: