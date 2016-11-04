BRIEF-Dentsply Sirona Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.39

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Dentsply Sirona Inc :
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dentsply Sirona Inc - announced 5 million share increase in repurchase authorization
* Dentsply Sirona reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.66
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.39
* Q3 sales $954.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $967.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.75 to $2.80