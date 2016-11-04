FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-ITT reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.98
#Market News
November 4, 2016 / 11:01 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-ITT reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.98

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - ITT Inc

* ITT reports 2016 third-quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.58

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.98

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says adjusts 2016 full-year guidance

* Says recognized an $82 million pre-tax benefit in q3

* Says GAAP revenue is now expected to be down 5 percent to 6 percent in 2016

* Says has initiated a program offering certain former u.s. Employees with a vested pension benefit

* Sees 2016 GAAP EPS guidance range to be $1.96 to $2.15 and adjusted EPS guidance range to be $2.20 to $2.30

* Says now expects GAAP EPS guidance range to be $1.96 to $2.15 and adjusted EPS guidance range to be $2.20 to $2.30 in 2016

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.39, revenue view $2.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects to recognize a non-cash pretax pension settlement charge of approximately $18-20 million in Q4 of 2016

* 2016 GAAP revenue is now expected to be down 5 percent to 6 percent, and organic revenue is expected to be down 9 to 10 percent

* Says organic revenue is expected to be down 9 to 10 percent in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
