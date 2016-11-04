FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek Q2 EPS c$0.26
November 4, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek Q2 EPS c$0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Heroux-devtek Inc

* Heroux-Devtek - expect low single-digit sales growth for fiscal year ending march 31, 2017, though co no longer anticipates sales to reach $420 million

* Remain on pace to achieve annual sales of approximately $500 million in fiscal 2019

* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share c$0.26

* Q2 sales c$91.6 million versus c$94.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

