10 months ago
BRIEF-Aveo Oncology Q3 loss per share $0.07
November 4, 2016 / 11:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Aveo Oncology Q3 loss per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Says believe that $30.8 million in cash resources could allow to fund planned operations into Q4 of 2017

* Aveo Pharma -expect approval decision in first-line renal cell cancer in europe, initial results from opdivo(reg) combination tinivo study in h1 2017

* Sees top-line data from U.S.-registration-directed phase 3 tivo-3 study in renal cell cancer in q1 of 2018

* Aveo oncology reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Q3 loss per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
