Nov 4 (Reuters) - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp

* Brookfield Infrastructure reports third quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly FFO per unit $ 0.68

* Brookfield Infrastructure says will be investing over $1.1 billion in build-out of co's Brazilian gas and electricity transmission business

* Q3 earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S