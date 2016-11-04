FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 4, 2016 / 11:26 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Cambrex reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Cambrex Corp :

* Says company expects full year 2016 sales, excluding impact of foreign currency, to increase between 12% and 14% compared to 2015.

* Qtrly sales increased 8% to $99.9 million compared to $92.4 million in same quarter last year.

* Cambrex reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.47 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

