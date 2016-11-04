FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Alliqua Biomedical reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.30
November 4, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Alliqua Biomedical reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Alliqua Biomedical Inc

* Reports third quarter and nine-months fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.16 from continuing operations

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.30

* Q3 revenue $4.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $4.8 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $18.3 million to $19 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.74, revenue view $18.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

