10 months ago
BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek Q2 adjusted earnings C$0.16/shr
#Market News
November 4, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek Q2 adjusted earnings C$0.16/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Heroux-Devtek Inc

* Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.16

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.26

* Q2 sales C$91.6 million versus C$94.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Heroux-Devtek - Q2 results reflect start-up, excess processing costs associated with ongoing ramp up of complete landing gear systems for boeing 777

* Heroux-Devtek - Expect low single-digit sales growth for fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, though no longer anticipate sales to reach $420 million

* Heroux-Devtek Inc - Q2 results also reflect reduced customer requirements for landing gear components destined to certain commercial, defence programs

* Heroux-Devtek Inc - Over medium term, co remains on pace to achieve annual sales of approximately $500 million in fiscal 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
