10 months ago
BRIEF-Volaris reports October 2016 traffic results
#Market News
November 4, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Volaris reports October 2016 traffic results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv

* Volaris reports October 2016 traffic results, passenger traffic growth of 24%

* Volaris says network load factor for October reached 83.4%, an increase of 3.3 percentage points year over year

* Volaris says in Oct 2016 increased total capacity, as measured in available seat miles (ASMS), by 16.8% y-o-y

* Volaris says in Oct 2016, Volaris increased domestic and international ASMS by 17.2% and 16.1%, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
