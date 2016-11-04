BRIEF-Moog Q4 earnings per share $0.92

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Moog Inc :

* Consolidated year-end 12-month backlog was $1.2 billion.

* Moog Inc - forecasts 2017 earnings per share of $3.50, plus or minus $0.20

* Moog inc says forecast full year 2017 operating margins of 10.3 pct

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.80, revenue view $2.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Moog reports fourth quarter and year end results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.92

* Q4 sales fell 1 percent to $619 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 1 percent

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 1 percent

* Sees FY 2017 sales $2.44 billion