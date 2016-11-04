BRIEF-Moog Q4 earnings per share $0.92

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Moog Inc :
* Consolidated year-end 12-month backlog was $1.2 billion.
* Moog Inc - forecasts 2017 earnings per share of $3.50, plus or minus $0.20
* Moog inc says forecast full year 2017 operating margins of 10.3 pct
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.80, revenue view $2.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Moog reports fourth quarter and year end results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.92
* Q4 sales fell 1 percent to $619 million
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 1 percent
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 1 percent

* Sees FY 2017 sales $2.44 billion