10 months ago
BRIEF-CenturyLink reaches agreement to sell data centers
#Market News
November 4, 2016 / 1:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-CenturyLink reaches agreement to sell data centers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Centurylink Inc :

* Centurylink reaches agreement to sell data centers and colocation business to a consortium led by BC Partners and Medina Capital

* Centurylink plans to use net proceeds from this sale to partly fund its acquisition of level 3 communications

* Centurylink - will receive $2.15 billion in cash and minority stake valued at $150 million in consortium's newly-formed global secure infrastructure company

* BC Partners/Medina-led consortium will assume ownership of Centurylink's portfolio of 57 data centers at closing

* Centurylink reaches agreement to sell data centers and colocation business to a consortium led by bc partners and medina capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
