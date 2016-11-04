FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-SpartanNash to acquire Caito Foods Service
#Market News
November 4, 2016 / 1:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-SpartanNash to acquire Caito Foods Service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - SpartanNash Co

* SpartanNash announces definitive agreement to acquire Caito Foods Service

* Transaction expected to be accretive to full year 2017 earnings

* SpartanNash Co - Spartannash will purchase certain assets of Caito Foods Service and Blue Ribbon Transport for approximately $217.5 million in cash

* Will acquire Caito's produce distribution business, fresh cut fruits and vegetables business, fresh kitchen facility

* Spartannash co - purchase price will be funded with proceeds from SpartanNash's asset-based lending facility.

* Caito and BRT will become part of SpartanNash's food distribution segment following close of transaction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
