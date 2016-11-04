BRIEF-Smart Sand prices initial public offering at $11 per share
* Smart Sand Inc prices initial public offering of common stock
Nov 4 Tenet Healthcare Corp
* Tenet Healthcare Corp board appoints two new independent directors
* Tenet Healthcare says appointment of two new independent directors, John Byrnes and Peter Wilver
* Tenet Healthcare says Tenet's board now consists of 14 directors
* Broadridge expands its wealth management capabilities through acquisition of M&O Systems Inc
* Broadridge expands its wealth management capabilities through acquisition of M&O Systems Inc

* PSEG Solar Source acquires 16.8 MW solar project from Ecoplexus