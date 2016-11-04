FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Nicolet Bankshares to acquire First Menasha Bancshares
#Market News
November 4, 2016 / 1:26 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Nicolet Bankshares to acquire First Menasha Bancshares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Nicolet Bankshares Inc

* Nicolet Bankshares Inc to acquire First Menasha Bancshares Inc

* Nicolet Bankshares Inc - Deal for approximately $76.6 million

* Total deal consideration to consist of between 25 percent cash/75 percent stock and 40 percent cash/60 percent stock

* Nicolet Bankshares - First menasha shareholders shall have right to receive cash of $131.50/share and/or 3.411 shares of co's stock for each share

* Nicolet Bankshares Inc - Estimates high single-digit EPS accretion in 2018 from deal and tangible book earn-back period of less than five years

* Intends to appoint two members of first Menasha's current board of directors

* Says transaction has been unanimously approved by board of directors of both companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
