10 months ago
BRIEF-PG&E Corporation posts Q3 net income of $0.77/share
November 4, 2016 / 1:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-PG&E Corporation posts Q3 net income of $0.77/share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - PG&E Corp:

* PG&E Corporation releases third-quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly net income was $0.77 per share on a GAAP basis

* Qtrly total operating revenues $4.81 billion versus $4.55 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $5.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PG&E Corp says guidance for 2017 is being initiated at $3.51 to $3.80 per share for projected GAAP earnings

* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings from operations were $0.94 per share

* PG&E Corp - adjusting previously issued guidance range for projected 2016 GAAP earnings to $2.79 to $3.05 per share

* PG&E Corp says guidance for 2017 is being initiated at $3.55 to $3.75 per share for projected non-GAAP earnings from operations

* PG&E Corp - maintaining previously issued 2016 guidance of $3.65 to $3.85 per share for projected non-GAAP earnings from operations

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
