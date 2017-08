Nov 4 (Reuters) - First BancTrust Corp:

* First BancTrust Corporation reports an increase in earnings per share and declares quarterly cash dividend

* Q3 earnings per share $0.48

* First BancTrust Corp - net interest income after provision for loan loss for q3 of 2016 increased 3.94 percent to $3.58 million versus $3.45 million last year