Nov 4 (Reuters) - Madoff Trustee:

* Press release - Madoff Trustee reaches recovery agreement of approximately $32 million with Cohmad Securities Corporation, the estate of Maurice "Sonny" Cohn, Marcia B. Cohn & Marilyn Cohn

* Under terms of agreement with Cohmad parties, settlement will immediately benefit BLMIS customer fund by approximately $32 million

* SIPA Trustee to continue to pursue claims against remaining defendants in Picard v. Cohmad et al Source text for Eikon: