BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Ikea recalls 29 mln MALM and other models of chests, dressers

Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* Following an additional child fatality, Ikea recalls 29 million MALM and other models of chests and dressers due to serious tip-over hazard; consumers urged to anchor chests and dressers or return for refund

* Provided to Ikea 4th report of fatality that reportedly occurred in September 2011 due to MALM chests, dressers

* Ikea received reports of 41 tip-over incidents involving MALM chests and dressers, resulting in 17 injuries to children