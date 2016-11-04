FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Ikea recalls 29 mln MALM and other models of chests, dressers
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 4, 2016 / 4:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Ikea recalls 29 mln MALM and other models of chests, dressers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:

* Following an additional child fatality, Ikea recalls 29 million MALM and other models of chests and dressers due to serious tip-over hazard; consumers urged to anchor chests and dressers or return for refund

* Provided to Ikea 4th report of fatality that reportedly occurred in September 2011 due to MALM chests, dressers

* Ikea received reports of 41 tip-over incidents involving MALM chests and dressers, resulting in 17 injuries to children Source text for Eikon:

