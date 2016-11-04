US STOCKS-S&P set to snap losing streak after strong jobs report
Nov 4 Interoil Corp :
* Interoil provides update on Exxonmobil transaction
* Interoil Corp says court of appeal of Yukon has upheld appeal lodged by Phil Mulacek
* Interoil Corp says court of appeal overturned supreme court of Yukon's approval of pending transaction with Exxon Mobil on October 7, 2016
* Interoil Corp - "continues to believe that current arrangement agreement represents compelling value for all interoil shareholders" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investors sell LatAm debt, hedge ahead of US election * Global demand continues to support EM external debt: BAML * Weekly EM debt flows turn negative: Lipper By John Balassi NEW YORK, Nov 4 (IFR) - No deals priced in the LatAm primary market on Friday. Here is a recap of week's activity: VOLUME STATISTICS FOR US DOLLAR MARKET THIS WEEK'S US$ VOLUME: 2 tranches for US$700m NOVEMBER VOLUME: 2 tranches for US$700m YTD VOLUME: 104 tranch
BRASILIA, Nov 4 Brazil's federal environmental agency IBAMA said on Friday it is fining Samarco Mineracao, an iron ore joint venture between Vale SA and BHP Billiton, 500,000 reais ($154,693) per day for not complying with directives related to a 2015 tailings dam spill at their mine.