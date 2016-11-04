FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-J Alexanders Holdings posts Q3 earnings per share $0.06
November 4, 2016 / 8:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-J Alexanders Holdings posts Q3 earnings per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - J Alexanders Holdings Inc

* J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc reports results for third quarter and first nine months of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 sales rose 4.3 percent to $51.46 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* J Alexanders Holdings Inc sees FY 2016 capital expenditures $18 million to $20 million

* Sees FY 2016 basic EPS range of $0.48 to $0.53

* J Alexanders Holdings Inc sees FY same store sales for J. Alexander's/Redlands Grill down 0.5 pct to up 0.5 pct

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $222.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* J Alexanders Holdings-J. Alexander's/Redlands Group posted increase in average weekly same store sales of 1.4 pct while guest counts rose 3.4 pct for quarter

* J Alexanders Holdings Inc sees FY 2016 total revenue $218 million to $220 mln

* J Alexanders Holdings Inc sees FY same store sales for Stoney River Steakhouse And Grill up 1 pct to up 2 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
