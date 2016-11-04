FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Q3 operating earnings per class A equivalent share $2,951
November 4, 2016 / 8:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Q3 operating earnings per class A equivalent share $2,951

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc :

* Press release - Berkshire Hathaway Inc. News release

* Since beginning of year, book value per class A equivalent share has increased by 5.3 percent to $163,783 at quarter-end

* Qtrly net earnings per class A equivalent share attributable to Berkshire shareholders $4,379

* Q3 net earnings attributable to shareholders $7,198 million versus $9,428 million

* Qtrly operating earnings per class A equivalent share $2,951

* Qtrly operating earnings $4,851 million versus $4,551 million

* Says it had $22.1 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of Sept. 30 - SEC filing

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc had reported $23.7 billion stake in Wells Fargo & Co as of June 30 - SEC filing

* Qtrly total revenue $59.07 billion versus $58.99 billion

* Unrealized losses at Sept 30 included $941 million related to investment in IBM common stock

* "IBM continues to be profitable and generate significant cash flows"

* Currently do not intend to dispose of IBM common stock; expect that fair value of investment will recover and exceed cost

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc Q3 shr view $3058.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
