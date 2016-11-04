BRIEF-Samsung Electronics America says nearly 85 pct of all recalled Galaxy Note7 devices have been replaced
* Samsung Electronics America - as of today, nearly 85 percent of all recalled galaxy note7 devices have been replaced
Nov 4 Amgen Inc
* Amgen Inc - FDA has approved SBLA for expanded use of ENBREL to treat pediatric patients (ages 4-17) with chronic moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
* FDA approves expanded use of ENBREL (etanercept) to treat children with chronic moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Friday said third-quarter profit dropped 24 percent from a year earlier, when it recorded a large one-time gain, but acquisitions helped boost operating profit at the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett.
LOS ANGELES, Nov 4 The Nielsen ratings agency on Friday reaffirmed a report about U.S. pay television customers that was challenged by Walt Disney Co's ESPN sports network.