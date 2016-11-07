Nov 7 Masimo Corp and Koninklijke Philips NV :

* Philips and Masimo corporation announced a wide-ranging, multi-year business partnership involving both companies' innovations in patient monitoring and therapy solutions

* Business partnership involves technology integration and marketing and sales cooperation in North America and certain markets in Asia and Europe

* Agreement ends all pending lawsuits between two companies and, in addition to marketing and integration commitments, includes a cash payment of $300 million by Philips to Masimo