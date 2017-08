Nov 7 (Reuters) - Cooper Companies Inc

* Cooper companies - Coopersurgical has acquired Wallace, In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) segment of Smiths Medical, for a deal of approximately $168 million

* Cooper Companies-Excluding non-recurring items and deal-related amortization, deal expected to be about $0.10 accretive to EPS in fiscal 2017

* The Cooper Companies acquires Wallace from Smiths Medical

