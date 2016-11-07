UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 7
Nov 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 50 points at 6,743 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Nov 7 Cooper Companies Inc
* Cooper companies - Coopersurgical has acquired Wallace, In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) segment of Smiths Medical, for a deal of approximately $168 million
* Cooper Companies-Excluding non-recurring items and deal-related amortization, deal expected to be about $0.10 accretive to EPS in fiscal 2017
* The Cooper Companies acquires Wallace from Smiths Medical
OSLO, Nov 7 Norwegian bank DNB will reconsider its participation in the financing of the North Dakota oil pipeline if concerns raised by Native American tribes against its construction are not addressed, it said late on Sunday.