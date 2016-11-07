BRIEF-Interoil says Exxonmobil remains fully supportive of deal

Nov 7 (Reuters) -

* Interoil provides update on Exxonmobil transaction

* Interoil Corp-Court of appeal of Yukon allowed appeal lodged by Phil Mulacek and overturned supreme court of Yukon's approval of pending deal with Exxon on October 7

* Interoil Corp - Says Interoil is in discussions with Exxonmobil with respect to extending outside date

* Interoil Corp - Says Interoil is also considering options to file for leave to appeal to Supreme Court of Canada

* Interoil Corp - "Exxonmobil has advised that they remain fully supportive of transaction as Interoil works through issues raised by court" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: