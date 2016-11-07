UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 7
Nov 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 50 points at 6,743 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Nov 7 (Reuters) -
* Interoil provides update on Exxonmobil transaction
* Interoil Corp-Court of appeal of Yukon allowed appeal lodged by Phil Mulacek and overturned supreme court of Yukon's approval of pending deal with Exxon on October 7
* Interoil Corp - Says Interoil is in discussions with Exxonmobil with respect to extending outside date
* Interoil Corp - Says Interoil is also considering options to file for leave to appeal to Supreme Court of Canada
* Interoil Corp - "Exxonmobil has advised that they remain fully supportive of transaction as Interoil works through issues raised by court" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 50 points at 6,743 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Announces share buyback of 550 mln euros (Adds background, increased target for ancillary revenue)
OSLO, Nov 7 Norwegian bank DNB will reconsider its participation in the financing of the North Dakota oil pipeline if concerns raised by Native American tribes against its construction are not addressed, it said late on Sunday.