Nov 7 (Reuters) - Copper Mountain Mining Corp

* Says Q3 revenue c$72.1 million versus C$63.7 million last year

* Q3 adjusted loss per share C$0.01

* Q3 earnings per share view C$-0.01, revenue view C$64.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says the 2016 guidance remains unchanged for the balance of the year

* Copper mountain Q3 2016 financial results

