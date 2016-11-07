FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Insight Enterprises to acquire Datalink for $11.25 per share in cash
November 7, 2016 / 10:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Insight Enterprises to acquire Datalink for $11.25 per share in cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Insight Enterprises Inc

* Insight enterprises - Transaction implies an equity purchase price of approximately $258 million and an enterprise value of approximately $196 million

* Says transaction is expected to be accretive to 2017 adjusted earnings per share

* Says co expects to achieve approximately $20 million in run-rate cost savings within two years after closing

* Insight enterprises-intends to finance transaction through combination of cash on hand and borrowings under its existing revolving credit facilities

* Insight will acquire Datalink for $11.25 per share in cash

* Insight enterprises to acquire Datalink Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

