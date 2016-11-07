FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Sapiens international Corp Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 2:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sapiens international Corp Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Sapiens International Corporation Nv

* Sapiens international corporation nv - maintain our guidance for 2016 full year revenues of $211 to $215 million, or annual growth of 18%-20%

* Sapiens international corporation nv - we continue to expect full-year 2016 non-gaap operating margins in range of 13.5% - 14.0%

* Sapiens reports q3 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $56.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $55.2 million

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.11

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $211 million to $215 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 18 to 20 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.