10 months ago
BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy announces Q3 results highlighted by successful development and exploration drilling and well testing results
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 11:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy announces Q3 results highlighted by successful development and exploration drilling and well testing results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gran Tierra Energy Inc

* Gran Tierra Energy -WI production before royalties for quarter averaged 25,835 BOEPD, or 21,980 BOEPD NAR

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc says continues to expect 2016 production to average between 27,500 and 29,000 BOEPD WI before royalties

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc. announces third quarter 2016 results highlighted by successful development and exploration drilling and well testing results

* Q3 loss per share $0.71

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
