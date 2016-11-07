BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy announces Q3 results highlighted by successful development and exploration drilling and well testing results

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gran Tierra Energy Inc

* Gran Tierra Energy -WI production before royalties for quarter averaged 25,835 BOEPD, or 21,980 BOEPD NAR

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc says continues to expect 2016 production to average between 27,500 and 29,000 BOEPD WI before royalties

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc. announces third quarter 2016 results highlighted by successful development and exploration drilling and well testing results

* Q3 loss per share $0.71

* Q3 loss per share $0.71

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03