BRIEF-Matrix Service Q1 earnings $0.35/shr
November 7, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Matrix Service Co

* Matrix service company reports first quarter results; affirms fiscal 2017 guidance

* Q1 earnings per share $0.35

* Q1 revenue $341.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $345.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Matrix Service Co - Backlog at quarter-end of $786.6 million with Q1 project awards of $259.7 million

* Matrix Service Co - Company affirms fiscal 2017 guidance

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.25, revenue view $1.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.10 to $1.40

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.3 billion to $1.45 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

