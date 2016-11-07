FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Snyder's-Lance Q3 earnings $0.35/shr excluding items
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 11:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Snyder's-Lance Q3 earnings $0.35/shr excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Snyder's-lance Inc

* Snyder's-Lance Inc reports results for third quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.35 excluding items

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.30

* Q3 revenue $588.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $612 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Narrows full-year 2016 outlook ranges

* Sees 2016 net revenue of $2,290 million to $2,310 million

* For FY 2016, now expects EPS to be in range of $1.24 to $1.30 versus prior view of $1.22 to $1.30

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $75 million to $80 million

* FY 2016 revenue view $2.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.