BRIEF-Cognizant says sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $3.38 to $3.41

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.37, revenue view $13.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cognizant announces third quarter 2016 results
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $3.38 to $3.41
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.86
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.73
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $3.45 billion to $3.51 billion
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $3.45 billion to $3.51 billion

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $13.47 billion to $13.53 billion