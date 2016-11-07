FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cognizant says sees FY 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $3.38 to $3.41
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 10 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.37, revenue view $13.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cognizant announces third quarter 2016 results

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $3.38 to $3.41

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.86

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.73

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $3.45 billion to $3.51 billion

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $13.47 billion to $13.53 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

