BRIEF-Sanchez Energy on a GAAP basis, reported Q3 net loss attributable to common stockholders of $70.2 mln

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Sanchez Energy Corp :

* Qtrly total production of 4.7 million barrels of oil equivalent or approximately 51,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day

* On a GAAP basis, reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $70.2 million for Q3 2016

* Sanchez Energy Corp - capital expenditures incurred during Q3 2016 related to upstream activities, including accruals, totaled about $80.9 million

* Q3 revenue view $133.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sanchez energy announces third quarter 2016 operating and financial results

* Q3 revenue $114.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $133.4 million