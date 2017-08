Nov 7 (Reuters) - Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc :

* Qtrly same-property RevPAR decreased 0.7% compared to Q3 of 2015 to $153.05

* Sees 2016 adjusted FFO per diluted share $2.14 to $2.19

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $58 million to $62 million

* Xenia Hotels & Resorts reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.57