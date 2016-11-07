FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Southwest Airlines reports October load factor 85.7 pct vs. 85.9 pct year ago
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 12:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Southwest Airlines reports October load factor 85.7 pct vs. 85.9 pct year ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co :

* October load factor 85.7 percent versus 85.9 percent year ago

* Southwest Airlines co - available seat miles (ASMS) increased 5.4 percent to 12.2 billion in October 2016

* Southwest airlines co - company continues to expect its q4 2016 operating revenue per ASM (RASM) to decline in 4.0 to 5.0 percent range

* Southwest Airlines - continues to expect its q4 2016 operating revenue per ASM (RASM) to decline in 4.0 to 5.0 percent range, as compared with q4 2015

* Southwest airlines co - flew 10.5 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMS) in October 2016, an increase of 5.2 percent

* Southwest Airlines - flew 10.5 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMS) in October 2016, an increase of 5.2 percent from 10.0 billion RPMS flown in October 2015

* Southwest Airlines co - available seat miles (ASMS) increased 5.4 percent to 12.2 billion in October 2016, compared with October 2015 ASMS of 11.6 billion

* Southwest Airlines reports October traffic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.