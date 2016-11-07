FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biocryst Q3 loss $0.16/shr
November 7, 2016 / 12:12 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Biocryst Q3 loss $0.16/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Biocryst reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.16

* Q3 revenue $7.8 million versus $11 million

* Q3 revenue view $5.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc says continues to expect its 2016 net operating cash use to be in range of $55 to $75 million

* Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc says revised its 2016 operating expenses outlook to be in range of $68 to $80 million

* Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc - Biocryst continues to expect its 2016 net operating cash use to be in range of $55 to $75 million

* Biocryst Pharmaceuticals - 2016 operating expenses to now be in range of $68 to $80 million, a reduction from previous forecasted range of $78 to $98 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

