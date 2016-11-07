FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rockwell Automation Q4 adjusted earnings $1.52/shr
November 7, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Rockwell Automation Q4 adjusted earnings $1.52/shr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Rockwell Automation Inc

* Rockwell Automation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.52

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.43

* Q4 sales $1.539 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.51 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Rockwell Automation Inc says qtrly total segment operating margin was 19.8 percent compared to 20.9 percent a year ago

* Rockwell Automation Inc qtrly organic sales decreased 4.0 percent

* Rockwell Automation Inc says recorded approximately $20 million of restructuring charges in Q4 of fiscal 2016

* Sees FY 2017 organic sales growth of 0 percent to 4 percent

* Rockwell Automation Inc - Sees diluted EPS $5.46 - $5.86 for fiscal 2017

* Rockwell Automation Inc - Sees for fiscal 2017 adjusted EPS $5.85 - $6.25

* Rockwell Automation Inc - Sees for fiscal 2017 reported sales growth 1 percent to 5 percent

* Rockwell Automation - Expect heavy industries to be about flat year-over-year, with continued growth in automotive and consumer verticals for FY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

