BRIEF-Ply Gem Q3 adjusted earnings $0.75/shr

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ply Gem Holdings Inc

* Ply Gem reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.75

* Q3 earnings per share $0.80

* Q3 sales $530.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $554 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $41 to $46

* Sees full year 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $225 to $230 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $454.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: