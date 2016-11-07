FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Centerra Gold Q3 EPS $0.28
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Centerra Gold Q3 EPS $0.28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Centerra Gold Inc

* Gold production for q3 of 2016 totaled 166,030 ounces

* Centerra gold inc - increased its gold production guidance for kumtor for year to 520,000 - 560,000 ounces

* 2016 gold production has been revised to reflect increased production forecast at kumtor

* Projected capital expenditures for 2016, excluding capitalized stripping, have been revised to $124 million from $140 million

* Centerra gold revises 2016 guidance favourably and reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.28

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

