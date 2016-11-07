FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Windstream, EarthLink to merge in $1.1 billion deal
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 12:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Windstream, EarthLink to merge in $1.1 billion deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Windstream Holdings Inc

* Windstream and earthlink to merge in $1.1 billion transaction

* Windstream holdings inc - deal expected to be significantly accretive to adjusted free cash flow in year one

* Deal includes anticipated annual operating and capital expenditure synergies of more than $125 million

* Windstream holdings inc - earthlink shareholders will receive 0.818 shares of windstream common stock for each earthlink share owned

* Windstream expects to issue approximately 93 million shares of stock valued at approximately $673 million

* Earthlink shareholders will receive 0.818 shares of windstream common stock for each earthlink share owned

* Windstream holdings inc - after transaction closes, tony thomas will serve as president and ceo, bob gunderman will serve as cfo of combined co

* Windstream holdings - windstream shareholders will own about 51 percent and earthlink shareholders will own about 49 percent of combined company

* Windstream holdings - deal represents net present value of approximately $900 million, or more than $4.70 per windstream share, $3.85 per earthlink share

* At time of closing, windstream intends to refinance earthlink's gross debt of approximately $436 million

* Upon close, three of earthlink's existing directors will join current windstream board of directors

* Combined company, which will retain windstream name, will be headquartered in little rock, ark

* Deal expected to be significantly accretive to adjusted free cash flow in year one

* Press release - windstream and earthlink to merge in $1.1 billion transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.