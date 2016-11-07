FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Novelis quarterly net loss $89 million
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 12:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Novelis quarterly net loss $89 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Novelis Inc

* Novelis corp - net sales decreased five percent to $2.4 billion for q2 of fiscal 2017

* Novelis corp - now expect to generate free cash flow in range of $300 million to $350 million for full fiscal year 2017

* Novelis corp - adjusted ebitda for q2 of fiscal 2017 increased to $256 million from $182 million in prior year period.

* Novelis corp - excluding items, reported net income of $60 million in q2 of fiscal 2017, up from $25 million reported in q2 of fiscal 2016

* Novelis corp - reported a net loss of $89 million for q2 of fiscal year 2017, compared to a net loss of $13 million in prior year period

* Press release - novelis reports second quarter of fiscal year 2017 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.