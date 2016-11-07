FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Vishay Q3 adjusted earnings $0.25/shr
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 1:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Vishay Q3 adjusted earnings $0.25/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc

* Vishay reports results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.24

* Q3 revenue $592 million versus I/B/E/S view $591.7 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $560 million to $600 million

* Sees revenues of $560 million to $600 million for Q4

* Q4 revenue view $582.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vishay intertechnology-to extend mosfets restructuring,closing Santa Clara facility as manufacturing location; extension to lead to additional cost savings of $7 million-$10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
